Chance for severe weather today across the Piedmont

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says there is an “enhanced” chance of severe weather today across the southern Piedmont. Storms will be strongest south of the Triad, but severe weather cannot be ruled out completely anywhere in the Piedmont. The timing for stronger storms is between 2 and 10 p.m.

Scattered showers will keep the Piedmont damp through the lunch hour today. Thunderstorms that may produce damaging, straight-line winds or isolated tornadoes are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper-60s. After midnight, the radar should calm down significantly, with only scattered, light showers through mid-morning on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

By Saturday afternoon, there will be a period when the sun comes out and temperatures warm up quickly, to the lower-80s. Late in the day, clouds will likely return with a few showers as cold air aloft sweeps across the Piedmont.

Sunday and Labor Day are going to be sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday, clouds will increase but temperatures hold steady, in the mid-80s.

By the middle of next week, showers and thunderstorms become more common. Wednesday will be in the mid-80s, but Thursday will be cooler, in the upper-70s.