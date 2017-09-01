× Coast Guard still searching waters for two missing NC fishermen; now focusing on Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina, on Sunday, are still missing and now the U.S. Coast Guard is searching south of Myrtle Beach.

The Coast Guard Southeast tweeted Friday they are working with the United States Navy to search areas around Murrells Inlet. Fifteen miles east of there was where their boat was found with no one on board.

#USCG located missing fishermen's vessel 15 miles E of Murrells Inlet. No persons were on board. https://t.co/gH3hT6Ru5l #BreakingNews — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 1, 2017

The missing boaters are Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, WMBF reported.

The boaters left in a 22-foot fishing boat at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island. One of the men’s wives called the Coast Guard when they did not return home that night.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Charleston at (843) 740-7050.