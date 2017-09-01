Authorities search for Houston-area real-estate agent who vanished before Hurricane Harvey

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Houston-area real-estate agent is believed to have gone missing during Hurricane Harvey, according to CBS News.

Crystal McDowell was last heard from right before the storm began. She told her boyfriend she was leaving to go pick up her children, 5 and 8, from her ex-husband’s home.

McDowell has been working in Houston as a real estate agent with Virginia Malone and Associates, LLC.

“She texted me to say road conditions were good around 8:30 a.m.,” her boyfriend Paul Hargrave said.

After many posts on social media, someone eventually spotted McDowell’s car, partially submerged in water outside a motel.

“I immediately tried to get there, but the flood waters were just too high,” Hargrave said.

McDowell’s last Facebook post, posted Aug. 24 at 10:17 p.m., said, “Stay safe out there!”

McDowell owns a black C Class Mercedes with a TX license plate # HBB6351. Her last known whereabouts were Baytown or Mt Belvieu, TX areas. If you have any information, call Chambers County Sheriff at (409) 267-2500.

