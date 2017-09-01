10 complaints from Triad about potential price gouging

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Friday they have received 10 complaints from the Triad about potential price gouging.

FOX8 is working to determine what businesses the complaints were directed at.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 18, declaring an abnormal market disruption for gasoline in North Carolina based on the temporary shutdown of Texas and Louisiana fuel refineries due to Hurricane Harvey.

As a result, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a time of crisis is now in effect statewide.

North Carolinians who spot potential gas price gouging may report it to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at ncdoj.gov or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.