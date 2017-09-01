Woman arrested, 2 men sought in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has been arrested and two men are wanted by High Point police in connection with Thursday’s triple-shooting that left one person dead.

Unique A. McQueen has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from High Point police.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for Wayland M. Smith and Devonte M. Flowers, who are both wanted on first-degree murder charges.

The shootings happened in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

One shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old Maurice Suggs, died and one other victim, identified as 31-year-old Tremaine Durham, was listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening. Al’tariq Cole, 31, of New Jersey, was also shot and is in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 889.4000.