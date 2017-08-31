Woman accused of urinating in cup, throwing it on bus driver

WASHINGTON — A Washington woman is accused of urinating in a cup on the back of a bus and throwing it on the driver before running away.

Surveillance video shows 38-year-old Opal Brown throwing the contents of a to-go cup onto the driver of a D.C. bus on Saturday. According to NBC 4, Brown turned herself into police on Wednesday.

Already having to pee, Brown relieved herself in the cup. Initially, she planned to throw it away.

But after a conversation with the bus driver, she decided to throw the urine on her.

“She said ‘Have a nice day’ all sarcastically,” Brown of the driver. “She could have been more courteous.”

The bus driver was taken to a local hospital and “decontaminated.”

Brown is charged with simple assault.

SEEKING TO ID: Person of interest who assaulted bus operator by throwing cup of urine onto the victim. Able to ID? Call 301-955-5000 #wmata pic.twitter.com/ToOmCU0E0i — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) August 29, 2017