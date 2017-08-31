Video shows shark feet from NC man trying to elude police in ocean

SURF CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina man who jumped into the ocean to avoid police found himself just feet away from a shark.

Zachary Kingsbury, of Surf City, was pulled over around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, WECT reports. When police noticed illegal contraband inside his car and asked him to step out, he ran towards the ocean and started swimming to avoid police.

During the search, Surf City police launched a drone to monitor Kingsbury. Incredible video shows a shark swimming just feet away from him.

Kingsbury was eventually taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. in North Topsail Beach.