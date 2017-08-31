UNC treats ‘number of students’ with norovirus-like symptoms

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina’s Campus Health has treated a number of students Thursday with gastro-related symptoms that resemble norovirus, a UNC spokesperson told WTVD.

There are no confirmed cases of norovirus, but the university says it is awaiting the results of lab samples, which may take up to 24 hours.

Students are encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm running water and to stay at home if they are feeling sick.

UNC officials have postponed the first couple of days of rush week as a precaution.