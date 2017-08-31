Thomasville JustSave supermarket set to close

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A major grocery chain is closing it’s location in Thomasville.

The JustSave store in the Thomasville Crossing Shopping Center will be closed by the end of September.

The JustSave chain is a sister store to Lowe’s Foods but offering more discounted prices and savings opportunities across the brand name and generic store items. Both brands are owned by Alex Lee, Inc. based out of Hickory.

Alex Lee, Inc. says in a press release that the closure of the Thomasville location is in conjunction with closures of stores in Roxboro and Oxford as part of what it calls a “broader growth strategy for investing in new stores and continuing major store remodels.”

This store closure announcement comes on the heels of the opening of the new grocery store, Lidl, in Thomasville. Alex Lee, Inc. did not say if that store opening had any impact on its decision to close the Thomasville store.