Teen wanted in Guilford County on vehicle break-in, theft charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen wanted in connection with vehicle break-ins and vehicle theft.

Ashlynn Albright, 17, is wanted by the sheriff’s office on multiple felony charges related to breaking and entering of motor vehicles, theft of motor vehicle and larceny.

The sheriff’s office did not offer specifics on where within the county the alleged crimes took place.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Albright is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.