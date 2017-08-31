School bus crash reported in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A school bus crash was reported in Summerfield Thursday afternoon at U.S. 220 and N.C. 150.

Two people may have been taken to the hospital, according to the Guilford County sheriff’s dispatch. No injuries were reported on the bus.

Three vehicles were involved — a pickup truck, a car and the bus.

Emergency crews are on scene and Highway Patrol is on the way.

The bus involved in the accident served Summerfield Elementary School.

School bus involved in 3 vehicle ax at corner of HWYs 150 and 220. No kids hurt pic.twitter.com/A135vpwQyX — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 31, 2017

Parents waiting to get their kids pic.twitter.com/g4H2UpgMfc — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 31, 2017

Here's a look at the other cars involved @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/P3iYsdhhl9 — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 31, 2017