‘Pray for Texas’: Rick Ware Racing honors Texas with new paint scheme

THOMASVILLE, NC – Rick Ware Racing, based in Thomasville, is going old school with a great paint scheme for this weekend’s NASCAR Southern 500 in Darlington, while also showing support for Texas.

The Darlington Race Weekend is called a Throwback Weekend because a lot of the race cars will feature paint schemes that celebrate NASCAR looks from the late 1980s.

The Rick Ware Racing #51 entry will be black, green and yellow, resembling the car driven in the movie Days of Thunder by Cole Trickle, played by Tom Cruise.

But instead of the Mello Yello brand adorning the car, a big map of Texas and the words “Pray for Texas” will emblazon the hood and quarter panels.

Rick and Lisa Ware own the team and have major ties to the Houston area. Lisa grew up in Kingswood, Texas just outside of Houston and Rick’s career started in the Houston area racing cars and motorcycles.

The couple’s son, Cody Ware, will drive the car this weekend at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame” in the Southern 500.

They hope the tribute on their car will inspire people to reach out and help those affected by this disaster.

