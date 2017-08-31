Police investigating several break-ins in downtown Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Police are investigating several break-ins in and around downtown Thomasville, according to a press release.

The break-ins happened between Aug. 12 and Aug. 27. Surveillance video in the video player above shows a suspect from one of the break-ins.

On Aug. 12, police responded to S&S Grill and Avon Beauty on West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that in both incidents, a window was broken to gain entry and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

On Aug. 17, officers went to 32 E. Main Street and discovered a window was broken and money had been stolen. Police responded a second time to 32 E. Main Street on Aug. 26 but nothing was reported stolen.

Police responded to Mike's Trains on East Main Street and Dos Toros Meat Market on National Highway on Aug. 27 in reference to break-ins. Arriving officers found a suspect forcibly entered the businesses and removed an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.