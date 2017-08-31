NC woman coping after 6 family members found dead in van washed away in Harvey flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAEFORD, N.C. -- The tragedy of Hurricane Harvey is hitting home for a North Carolina woman after crews recovered the bodies of six of her family members from a van in Houston, WTVD reports.

They were swept away by floodwater and authorities found the bodies of four children and their two great-grandparents as Houston's floodwaters receded.

It's been a difficult day for Ziomara Peredes who is hurting from the devastating loss of six loved ones.

"Whenever you hear a tragic accident like this, it hurts. It really hurts especially when it involves small kids just beginning their life," Peredes said.

It's close family that Peredes will never see again. It's been a few years since she last saw them, she said.

"The last two days, I've been staying hopeful, because I didn't know the full story," Peredes said.

She said the family tried to get out of their flooded community, but the water swept the van off its wheels. An uncle survived.

"When the rescuers finally arrived, he told him the van's over there. Try to get the kids," Peredes said.

Through the heartache and pain, she is still holding on to her faith.

"My family is strong. We've been through so much," she said. "We can get through this, too."