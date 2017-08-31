NC teen charged with making threats against high school

GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina teen was arrested in connection with social media posts that include threatening language and reference to Garner Magnet High School.

Judah Alexander Dennis, 17, was taken into custody early Thursday morning, WTVD reports. Dennis is a student at the school.

Dennis was charged with one count of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. The charges stem from three online threats allegedly posted by Dennis to Snapchat using the fake name “Jacob Ellington” during the early evening hours of Wednesday.

Garner High Principal Carter Hillman said Wednesday that “Ellington” is not a student at any WCPSS school.

The Garner Police department is providing an additional police presence at Garner schools Thursday, Hillman said, to reduce concerns and to provide overall safety.

After the arrest, Garner Police announced they still plan on having a heavier-than-usual presence at Garner Magnet High on Thursday morning.