NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency over gas issue

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday declared a State of Emergency over the current gas issue.

Cooper signed Executive Order No. 19, declaring a State of Emergency to temporarily waive the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in and through North Carolina. The order will help gasoline move in and through North Carolina more easily and quickly in response to delivery problems caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Colonial Pipeline, which carries huge amounts of gasoline and other fuel between Houston and the East Coast, shut down after Hurricane Harvey forced the closure of refineries and some of the pipeline’s own facilities.

The pipeline has two main lines that together transport more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, heating oil and aviation fuel as far as the New York harbor each day.

The pipeline has its largest tank farm in Greensboro.

Its operator said the line that carries mainly diesel and aviation fuels stopped Wednesday evening, and the line for gasoline, which is already operating at a reduced rate, was suspended Thursday.

Half of the 26 refineries that supply Colonial’s 5,500 miles of pipeline are located between Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.