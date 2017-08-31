Map shows what Harvey’s impact would look like in the Carolinas

Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Houston and Southeast Texas is unprecedented — but what would the hurricane have looked like in the Carolinas?

Using an image from the National Weather Service and a mapping tool, a mySanAntonio.com analysis shows Harvey would engulf nearly all of South Carolina and parts of North Carolina.

Harvey made landfall late Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane along Texas’ Gulf Coast. Harvey then traveled north toward Houston over the weekend.

Now Tropical Storm Harvey has flooded thousands of Houston-area homes.

“Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming!” Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman posted Wednesday on Facebook. “If you called, we are coming.”

At least 37 deaths related to Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have been reported in Texas. One of them, Houston police Sgt. Steve Perez, drowned while trying to get to work.

The storm left record-setting rain in Harris County — which saw 19 deaths — before unleashing 15 inches in the Beaumont area.