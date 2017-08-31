Man dies in Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash in Greensboro late Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

The man was driving a silver Volvo on eastbound Interstate 40 near Holden Road when he was hit from behind by a Mazda operated by 48-year-old Jeffrey Dean Hudson.

After the initial contact with the Volvo, Hudson was sideswiped by a 2008 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson is charged with death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. He is being medically treated for non-life-threatening injuries.