Hurricane Irma ‘rapidly intensifying’ over Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma has become a hurricane and is ‘rapidly intensifying’ over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Irma currently poses no immediate threat to land but is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is currently about 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, and maximum sustained winds are 100 mph with higher gusts.

Irma is forecast to become a “major hurricane” and is expected to be “extremely dangerous” for several days.

“Steering winds will guide Irma close to the Leeward Islands and then perhaps Puerto Rico and Hispaniola around the middle of next week,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

There are no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.