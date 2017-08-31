City of High Point employee honored for 50 years of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It’s clear that a High Point employee loves his job.

Charlie Collier thought he would have retired some time ago, but instead he’s celebrating 50 years with the City of High Point.

He was honored in a surprise celebration among family and colleagues Thursday.

“It really shocked me, surprised me, [that] those guys would come out for an event like this,” Collier said.

Collier has served the people of High Point for 50 years in the city’s electric department.

“I feel great. I never thought I would accomplish anything like this that long with the city,” he said.

Prior to starting his career in High Point, Collier served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne.

His time in the military would include serving in Vietnam.

Coming back to North Carolina also meant coming back to a segregated society.

Collier applied to High Point’s electric department and, to his surprise, he got the job becoming the first black employee.

He began his career Aug. 16, 1967.

“I remember when we would go and take a break I would have to wait out in the truck because blacks couldn’t be served,” he said.

Through the years, things changed and he rose in rank.

He started as a lineman eventually getting to his current role as power line crew supervisor.

Collier is also the first employee within the City of High Point to celebrate 50 years on the job.

At the celebration, The city honored him with a proclamation declaring Aug. 31, 2017, as Charles Collier Day in the City of High Point.

The moment was overwhelming for Collier’s wife and son.

“He’s never been the type of man that wants a lot of attention or a lot of limelight, but yet he has earned it,” wife Vanessa Collier said.

Collier also received a vintage Westinghouse meter lamp as a gift.

He turned 74 this week.

When asked about retirement he said he was going to take it one day at a time.

“I just thank God for this,” he said.

Collier was also honored for saving two lives during his career.

There was an incident where a friend and co-worker was choking at a restaurant and he performed the Heimlich maneuver.

In another incident, a man was having a heart attack and Collier performed CPR.

Knowing CPR is a requirement for city employees.