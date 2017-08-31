Charges filed in Guilford County after dog’s fur singed by flames in viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Charges have been filed in connection with a viral video that showed a dog's fur singed by flames, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified after a viral video surfaced of two teenagers using an aerosol can and lighter to ignite a flame towards a dog.

Sheriff's officials say the dog's fur was singed, but its skin was not burned. The dog was seized and has been placed with a rescue organization.. It is not available for adoption at this time.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said the detective assigned to the case met with the District Attorney's Office and animal cruelty charges have been filed with the juvenile justice system.

Information regarding those charged cannot be publicly released because of the ages of the offenders.