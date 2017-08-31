Best Buy ‘deeply sorry’ for charging $43 for bottled water in Houston

CYPRESS, Texas — Best Buy says they’re “deeply sorry” after a photo posted online showed a nearly $43 case of water being sold at a location in Houston, CBS News reports.

A photo posted on Instagram over the weekend shows a case of water being sold for $42.96 at a Best Buy in Cypress.

This is the bestbuy in cypress. Selling water. You should be ashamed. Check your inventory and end of day reports. #harvey #hurricane #hurricaneharvey A post shared by John 🀄️in Houston (@johninhouston) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

The post’s caption read, “The is the bestbuy in cypress. Selling water. You should be ashamed. Check your inventory and end of day reports.”

Best Buy released a statement on the incident, saying it was “deeply sorry that we gave anyone even the momentary impression that we were trying to take advantage of the situation.”

The company also said it was a mistake made by a few employees who multiplied “the cost of one bottled by the number of bottles in the case.”