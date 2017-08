Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three people were shot in a High Point neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to officers on the scene.

The shootings happened in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on a motive for the shootings and no information has been released about suspects or victims.