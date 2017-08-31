2 explosions, black smoke reported at Texas chemical plant after flood damage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two explosions and black smoke were reported as coming from a flooded chemical plant in Texas early Thursday, FOX 26 reports.

Officials previously evacuated a 1.5-mile radius around the Arkema Inc. plant after flooding overwhelmed the primary power and two sources of emergency backup power, causing a loss in refrigeration for chemicals that can become unstable as the temperatures rise.

“We have evacuated our personnel for their own safety. The federal, state and local authorities were contacted a few days ago, and we are working very closely with them to manage this matter,” said Rich Rowe, president and CEO of Arkema Inc. “They have ordered the surrounding community to be evacuated, too.”

