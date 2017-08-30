Woman sings beautiful gospel rendition inside Texas shelter

CONROE, Texas — A woman’s voice went a long way in lifting the spirits of Hurricane Harvey evacuees at a shelter in Texas Tuesday night.

Joni Villemez-Comeaux posted video on Facebook of Victoria White singing gospel music to evacuees at the Lone Star Expo Center, the Daily Mail reports.

“This woman’s powerful voice, singing praise, lifted the Spirit of all within earshot,” Villemez-Comeaux wrote on Facebook. “Hard to believe but close to a million people have already viewed this beautiful Soul spreading her gift.”

Harvey made second landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border early Wednesday morning. The tropical storm could dump an additional 3-6 inches from southwestern Louisiana into western Kentucky.

Between 9,000 to 10,000 people have been rescued in the Houston region by first responders.

At least 19 people have been killed in the flooding, CNN reports.

The viral video has more than 8 million views, 282,000 shares, and 123,000 likes.