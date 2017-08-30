Western Carolina University fishing team takes boats, heads to Texas

SYLVA, N.C. — Members of the Western Carolina University fishing team are heading to Texas to help in the aftermath of Harvey, WLOS reports.

Between eight and 10 college students will be taking the roughly 15-hour drive and taking four of their boats with them.

“We really don’t know what we’re going into, we just know that people need help,” Zack Tallent said.

The students decided to make the trip after seeing the request from first responders working to rescue thousands of people and pets trapped by several feet of water.

They are prepared to do whatever is needed.

“I know there are hundreds of thousands of people who are having their homes flooded out. I just feel like we can help being there, even if we don’t save but one person or even a couple dogs, it’s still worth it,” Jack Crumpton said.

They’ve packed life vests, first aid kits, tanks of gas, extra batteries and chargers to help them on their journey. They also plan to donate travel hygiene items, dry clothing and small Bibles. Walmart and Ingles also donated cases of water bottles for the students to give to people in need.

“It’s shell shocking. I can’t even imagine,” Jacob Boyd said. “We live in the mountains. We’re not susceptible to flooding like that, so I can’t even imagine my house with water up to the roof or anything.”

The group plans to return by Monday.