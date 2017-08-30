Van found after being swept away in Houston flood carrying family of 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The van in which an elderly couple and their four grandchildren were riding when the vehicle was swept away Sunday by Tropical Storm Harvey's floodwaters has been found, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A picture of the van was tweeted out Wednesday afternoon with the caption, "We are sad to report we have found a van inundated by Greens Bayou flooding while purportedly carrying 6 family members Sunday."

Two bodies were found in the van, and dive teams were making their way through the murky water in a wooded area to inspect the white, cargo-type van for more remains, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sammy Saldivar packed his elderly parents and their great-grandchildren, ages 6 to 16, into a van as water rose around their northeast Texas home.

As he approached a waterlogged bridge over Greens Bayou, he tried to turn around but his father yelled at him to keep going, his brother, Ric Saldivar, told CNN.

Even at 84, patriarch Manuel Saldivar was still demanding. The way they were raised, "Dad tells you to do something, you do it," Ric Saldivar said.

Sammy made it across the bridge only to encounter a dip in the road on the other side Ric said, recalling what his brother told him. Sammy lost control and the van went nose-first into the bayou with the family trapped inside.

Sammy managed to wriggle out of his seat belt and through the driver's side window. He made his way to a branch in the rushing water and held on for his life.

The water was so deep the van bobbed up and down. Sammy could hear the children scream and cry as they tried to escape. He yelled out to them to go to the back of the van and open the door, but they never made it. The van plunged into the water as Sammy watched.

Ric Saldivar said a sheriff told him his brother was stuck in the water for 45 minutes. They still don't know where the van is, whether the current carried it away or if it sank close to where it went in.