Tropical Storm Irma forms over Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma has formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Irma currently poses no immediate threat to land but is expected to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, and maximum sustained winds are 50 mph. The present movement is west at 13 mph.

Some strengthening is forecasted over the next two days and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.

“Steering winds will guide Irma close to the Leeward Islands and then perhaps Puerto Rico and Hispaniola around the middle of next week,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

There are no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.