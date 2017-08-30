Surgical Center of Greensboro aims to save patients money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thursday marks the official opening of the Surgical enter of Greensboro on Green Valley Road. The center is a collaboration of a group of joint surgeons aiming to lower costs for patients offering valued health care with outpatient procedures.

Dr. Steve Lucey served as the lead surgeon in this venture nearly nine years in the making, advocating and encouraging his fellow surgeons to get on board with the concept.

“So really it was a surgeon leader and a cheerleader for what's coming down the road, and what’s happening in other markets, and make it happened in Greensboro,” Lucey said. “What’s new is our total joint program so we'll be bringing, for the first time tomorrow, outpatient total joint surgery. So we'll be doing knee replacements and total hip replacements.”

The center partners with Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer bundle payments.

Senior Strategic Contact Consultant Keith Miller, with BCBS, shared the excitement at the facility ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

“Having something like this where we have the ability to be creative and put into place a value-based component, really looking at outcomes and total cost of care with procedures that are being some here, it’s really exciting for us to kind of branch into that,” Miller said.

Simply put, the center drastically cuts costs for patients, eliminating the overnight stay versus inpatient care.

“You’re talking a good 30 percent higher than an outpatient setting,” Miller said.

Lucey said that each patient is prescreened clinically to make sure that the outpatient surgery would be safe for them. The center does however offer a more affordable option.

Fifty surgeons and 150 staff members will now work together within the same center.