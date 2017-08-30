Shivering toddler found clinging to drowned mother in Texas floodwaters

BEAUMONT, Texas — A shivering toddler was found clinging to her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Texas after they were swept away from their vehicle.

A woman and her daughter were driving in Beaumont when their vehicle got stuck in high water, according to a Facebook post by the Beaumont Police Department. That’s when she pulled into a parking lot and left the vehicle with her daughter.

Beaumont police believe she was swept away into a flooded canal and floated a half-mile from the vehicle.

A police and fire-rescue team found the child alive, holding onto the floating woman.

The mother was pronounced dead and the child, who was suffering from hypothermia, is in stable condition.

Their names are being withheld until family members are notified.