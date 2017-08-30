× Several high school football games rescheduled because of chance for rain Friday

Several high school varsity football games have been rescheduled because of the chance for rain on Friday evening.

The following is a list of the games that have been rescheduled so far:

Rescheduled for Thursday (Aug. 31) at 7 p.m.

Page at Dudley

Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford

Atkins at Reagan

WS Prep at Reynolds

Parkland at Walkertown

Ledford at Randleman

Statesville at Northern Guilford

Highland Tech at South Davidson

East Surry at North Surry

Forbush at East Wilkes

West Stokes at Starmount

Trinity at South Stokes

Rescheduled for Thursday (Aug. 31) at 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at Carver

North Forsyth at East Forsyth

Mount Airy at Elkin

East Davidson at Central Davidson

Rescheduled for Monday (Sept. 4) at 5:30 p.m.

Harrells Christian at High Point Christian

Despite the change in dates for several games, you can still follow the scores live at game time with the FOX8 High School Scoreboard.

The FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy will air Friday at 11 p.m.