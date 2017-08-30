Several high school football games rescheduled because of chance for rain Friday
Several high school varsity football games have been rescheduled because of the chance for rain on Friday evening.
The following is a list of the games that have been rescheduled so far:
Rescheduled for Thursday (Aug. 31) at 7 p.m.
- Page at Dudley
- Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford
- Atkins at Reagan
- WS Prep at Reynolds
- Parkland at Walkertown
- Ledford at Randleman
- Statesville at Northern Guilford
- Highland Tech at South Davidson
- East Surry at North Surry
- Forbush at East Wilkes
- West Stokes at Starmount
- Trinity at South Stokes
Rescheduled for Thursday (Aug. 31) at 7:30 p.m.
- Glenn at Carver
- North Forsyth at East Forsyth
- Mount Airy at Elkin
- East Davidson at Central Davidson
Rescheduled for Monday (Sept. 4) at 5:30 p.m.
- Harrells Christian at High Point Christian
Despite the change in dates for several games, you can still follow the scores live at game time with the FOX8 High School Scoreboard.
The FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy will air Friday at 11 p.m.