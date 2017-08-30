Sandra Bullock donates $1M to Hurricane Harvey relief

Sandra Bullock is stepping up and donating $1 million to help provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Bullock, 53, donated the money to the American Red Cross.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” the actress said. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for American Red Cross national headquarters confirmed the donation, calling it “an incredible gift.”

“We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Penniman told PEOPLE. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

Other celebrities such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, and Alex Rodriguez have also stepped up to donate money to help with relief efforts.

Harvey made second landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border on Wednesday. The tropical storm could dump an additional 3-6 inches from southwestern Louisiana into western Kentucky.

Between 9,000 to 10,000 people have been rescued in the Houston region by first responders.

At least 30 people have been killed in the flooding, according to the New York Times.