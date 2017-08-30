Prison escapee arrested after leading Greensboro police on chase, crashing into house

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a man being sought by U.S. Marshals for escaping a federal correctional facility.

Anthony McKinney, 43, is charged with felony speeding to elude, hit-and-run, resist, delay and obstruct an officer, driving while license suspended and careless and reckless driving, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers received a tip that McKinney was in the area of Pinecroft and Vandalia roads. Officers responded to the scene where they located McKinney and attempted a traffic stop.

McKinney did not stop for police and led officers on a chase, the release said. He lost control of the vehicle in the 2400 block of Pinecroft Road and crashed into a house. He then ran from police on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

McKinney sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The damage to the residence was minor and there were no other injuries reported.