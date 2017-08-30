Police investigating threats made against NC high school

GARNER, N.C. — The Garner Police Department and Wake County Public School System are investigating social media posts that include threatening language and reference Garner Magnet High School, WTVD reports.

Garner High Principal Carter Hillman said he is aware that the person listed as the author of the Snapchat is not a student at any WCPSS school.

The Garner Police Department is providing additional police presence at both schools Thursday, Hillman said, to reduce concerns and to provide overall safety.

Schools will operate on schedule Thursday. Some parents have said they are planning to keep their children home Thursday.

GPD is aware of a threat on social media at GMHS. We are working w/ @WCPSS to investigate. Pls. email any info to GPDtips@garnernc.gov — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) August 31, 2017