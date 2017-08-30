Piedmont farm supply store hopes to donate tons of animal feed to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Farmers helping farmers -- that's how the owners of Liberty Farm and Garden Supply describe their master plan to help flood victims in Texas.

"If they had feed it's flooded, if they had hay it's flooded," Jessica Hill said.

Hill and her family have farmed cattle since 1899, but the operation almost didn't survive past the 1980s. A severe drought dried up all their hay, but she says that's where strangers came in to lend a helping hand.

"They actually ran out of hay and needed hay to get by and farmers from all over the nation sent it in," Hill explained. Hay arrived by train from farmers they'd never met, but it was that simple act of kindness that helped them pull through.

Today, seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey to farmers in Texas, Hill said her family knew what they had to do.

"They have thousands of cattle down there, horses even dogs, cats, chickens, everything," Hill said. "Anything we can do to ease the burden."

The store hopes to raise enough money from the community to send 100 tons of animal feed to farmers in need. If you're not sure what 100 tons looks like, it's roughly equivalent to four thousand bags or three tractor-trailers full.

If you'd like to donate, you can call the store at (336) 622-2560 or visit the GoFundMe page "Farmers Hurricane Harvey Relief."

For more information about Liberty Farm and Garden Supply, visit their Facebook page.