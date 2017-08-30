North Carolina man accused of tossing kittens from moving vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of tossing kittens from a moving car, WTVD reports.

Cesar Alvarez, 27, was arrested Friday in Onslow County. Officers say they got a call from a witness who said they saw the kittens being tossed out of the car.

According to Authorities, one kitten was found dead and the other could not be located.

Alvarez is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. He’s in jail under a $5,000 secured bond.