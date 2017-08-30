Non-profit provides resources to get people back on their feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Welfare Reform Liaison Project helps hundreds of people in Guilford County get back on their feet each year.

But, it wasn’t all that long ago that the WRLP went through a major transition and needed some help of its own.

Adult students come to WRLP for training, certifications, help finding a job and other resources like access to a low-cost store.

“We take people who are at poverty and below and we remake them, re-tool them and give them that second chance, third chance, whatever it takes,” said Dr. Irish Spencer, president and CEO of WRLP.

As of July 1, the faith-based non-profit Community Action Agency has two new homes in northeast Greensboro. One building is for the administration, the other is for programming.

“It's not like moving your house.” Dr. Spencer said. “I had to move wireless, phones, and I had to get tractor trailers because you just can`t put it on a pickup.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been a longtime supporter of WRLP’s mission and helped with the move, too.

That translated to few interruptions for students so they -- and WRLP’s staff -- could focus on what matters most.

“We`re that place that gives you that starting point,” Dr. Spencer said. “And everybody needs that.”