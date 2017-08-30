New 9/11 sculpture coming to downtown Greensboro; MLK monument being refurbished, moved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new 9/11 sculpture will be moved downtown next week on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elm Street. The monument will sit where a memorial bust of Martin Luther King Jr. once stood.

"It's not going away," sculptor Jim Gallucci said. "It's getting better and that's what we want to do, make it better."

Gallucci is the man behind the 9/11 sculptor coming to downtown, after his creation has traveled to cities across the country.

He is also working to restore the cement bust of Martin Luther King Jr.

"This is a great piece of MLK. The only trouble with it, it was cast in cement and was deteriorating," he said.

Gallucci says they will cast the bust in bronze and be rededicated a few blocks down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where the street meets the greenway.

"It will actually be more prominent," he said. "It will be part of the sculpture trail along the greenway."

The refurbished bust should be complete in about eight week.