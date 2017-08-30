NC trio charged with robbery, kidnapping of undercover officer

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three North Carolina men are facing charges in the armed robbery and kidnapping of an undercover officer, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Tyrese Jamale Stiller, 18, Donald Tiberio Armstrong, 36, and John Michael Sheehan, 36, are accused of robbing and kidnapping an officer Tuesday during an undercover drug transaction in Salisbury.

The drug transition was arranged in a fast food restaurant parking lot, the release says. When the undercover officer got into the suspect’s vehicle, the officer was robbed at gunpoint by one of the three suspects with a stolen handgun.

They stole the officer’s .9-millimeter Glock and $1,561 in cash.

The suspects attempted to drive off but were stopped by surveillance teams and arrested.

The officer was not injured during the kidnapping.

Armstrong was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stiller was charged with conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree kidnapping, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Sheehan was charged with conspiracy to commit the felony of kidnapping, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit the felony of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Armstrong and Stiller were placed in jail on a $250,000 bond. Sheena was given a $150,000 secured bond.