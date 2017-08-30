King woman facing murder charge for allegedly distributing fatal dose of heroin in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Stokes County woman is facing a murder charge after police say she provided heroin to a man, resulting in his overdose death in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police say on Jan. 24, they responded to 2103 Bethabara Road for a death investigation. Early stages led them to treat the death as suspicious and the case was taken over by investigative services.

Police say it appeared the man who died — 56-year-old Kevin Paul Flaherty — had overdosed, which was later confirmed by a medical examiner who determined that Flaherty’s death was due to heroin toxicity.

On Aug. 17, a charge of second-degree murder distribution of drug was obtained for 27-year-old Kelsea Jewel Harris, of King, in connection to Flaherty’s death. Harris was arrested by King police on Aug. 19 and transferred to Winston-Salem police custody on Aug. 21.

Harris is inside the Forsyth County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bond. She is due in court Thursday morning.