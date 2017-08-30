‘I have witnessed a miracle’: Wrestling icon Ric Flair recovering, set for physical therapy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wrestling icon Ric Flair is “doing very well” and is set to begin physical therapy following emergency colon surgery.

Flair, 68, has been in the hospital since Aug. 11 when he was admitted for severe abdominal pain.

He eventually underwent surgery to remove a blockage that was the “catalyst” for several different health issues — including kidney failure, the Wrestling Observer reports.

Flair posted an update of his own on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The tweet read, “Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you were. Naitch WILL be back!”

Wrestling Sheet editor Ryan Satin tweeted an update from Flair’s fiance, Wendy Barlow, saying the wrestling star is doing well.

“He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle,” the post read.

Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.