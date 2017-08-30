Houston neighbors form human chain to help woman in labor get to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Neighbors in Houston formed a human chain and helped a woman in labor get to a rescue truck heading for the hospital to deliver her baby.

As floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rose in Houston on Sunday, Good Samaritans were able to quite literally lend a hand and help 32-year-old Annie Smith and her husband, Greg Smith, catch a ride to the hospital.

The couple, who are both doctors, recently moved to Houston from Virginia to complete medical fellowships, ABC News reports.

They initially planned for Annie to give birth on Sunday, but as waters rose and calls to the Coast Guard and National Guard wouldn't go through, they realized their two-mile drive to the hospital was no longer an option.

“When I saw all the flooding I turned to Greg and was like, ‘I’m really starting to get scared now,’” She said. “It kind of dawned on me that this is it, I’m in actual labor.”

Luckily, a neighbor who came by to check on the couple sent an email to the apartment complex, and within 30 minutes, more than 15 people were at the Smith's home and ready to help.

Annie was also able to make a phone call to the director of her fellowship, who was able to get a rescue crew to the apartment.

“I was with Annie and I looked out the window and I saw this big truck come pulling up and I said, ‘Holy cow I think someone is here for us,’” Greg told ABC News.

That's when the neighbors and firefighters linked together and formed a human chain, leading the Smiths to the truck.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the couple celebrated the birth of their first child, Adrielle Smith.