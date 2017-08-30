Greensboro’s swift water rescue team will go to Texas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In response to a request from Texas emergency officials, North Carolina is deploying five swift water rescue teams to assist with search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

North Carolina teams will depart Thursday morning headed to College Station, Texas. The five teams consist of 92 personnel from the following public safety organizations:

Greensboro Team – Greensboro Fire Department

Raleigh Team – Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill fire departments

Fayetteville Team – Fayetteville Fire Dept., Fayetteville Police Dept., Cumberland County EMS and Lumberton Rescue & EMS

Henderson County Team – Henderson County Rescue Squad

Charlotte Team – Charlotte Fire Department

One emergency services coordinator from North Carolina Emergency Management

Greensboro, Charlotte and Henderson County teams will depart at 10 a.m. from the Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy at 1770 Shopton Road in Charlotte.

The Raleigh and Fayetteville teams will meet Thursday morning at the Raleigh Fire Training Center at 105 Keeter Center Drive and depart together at 10 a.m. for the trip to Texas.

The state’s swift water rescue program is organized by North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) which supports the teams with training and funding. There are 30 highly-trained swift water rescue teams positioned across the state that meet national standards and can be deployed anywhere within North Carolina or across the country. Teams are capable of a variety of rescues including using small boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes and others stranded by floodwaters in precarious locations.

“North Carolina has developed one of the most respected and tested swift water rescue programs in the country,” said Mike Sprayberry, state emergency management director. “These are well trained and experienced rescuers who will serve the state of Texas well.”