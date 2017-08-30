Davidson County woman charged with felony child abuse

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman has been arrested following accusations of child abuse, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Crystal Lee Gebhard, 26, is charged with felony child abuse.

On June 13, the Davidson County Department of Social Services received a referral from Lexington Pediatrics in reference to a possible child abuse of an infant who resided with her mother in the Tyro area.

DSS relayed the information to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, Gebhard was arrested and charged.

Gebhard was placed under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.