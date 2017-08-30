TV news crew rescues man who accidentally drove into flooded ravine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAUMONT, Texas -- A CNN crew on Wednesday morning rescued a man who accidentally drove into a flooded ravine in Beaumont, Texas.

The man drove his pickup truck into what he thought it was a road covered with shallow water, running instead into 12 to 20 feet of floodwater.

Jerry Sumrall was rescued by CNN's Drew Griffin and the camera crew, on live TV.

"We've just literally rescued this guy," Griffin says in the video.

"There was no time to call 911, he was floating down this ravine, that's his truck right behind me," he added, holding a rope that was used to save the man's life.

The man, from Winnie, Texas, was not injured.

He said: "I want to thank these guys for saving my life."