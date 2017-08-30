Child bitten by fleas at Burlington day care facility

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A child was bitten by fleas at the Childcare Network facility in Burlington, according to Childcare Network spokesperson Dana Ramsey.

The incident happened in early August, Ramsey said.

Aubrey Bridges said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8 her son Mason was bitten 14 times by fleas at Childcare Network.

“Mason has developed an allergic reaction to the flea bites. He developed a fever, and a cough, and started weezing (sic) very bad. His bites developed blisters which had to be drained several times. He had to be given a breathing treatment and my son has never needed anything like that his whole life,” the post said.

Bridges claimed in the post that Childcare Network failed to notify parents when the flea issue surfaced.

Ramsey said the child was bitten while on the playground and parents were notified when the problem was discovered.

Childcare Network employees called pest control, who sprayed the playground, Ramsey said.

The staff at Childcare Network believes the fleas came from a dog that lives with a family nearby, Ramsey said.

There have been multiple checks by the health department since the incident, Ramsey said.

Ramsey released the following statement on Wednesday:

“While we recognize and are sorry to see this child had insect bites, we thankfully have not had a significant problem with any of our over 100 other children and within two days the playground was treated. We acted immediately on this concern, notified our parents of the concern, and have had multiple visits from licensing, sanitation and the pest control company that will confirm this. It is important that children get access to fresh air and outdoor gross motor play daily. We inspect our playgrounds regularly for any hazards and would not knowingly expose our children to biting insects. We will continue to treat our playgrounds going forward to keep any insects away. The safety of our children is our number one concern and all of our staff work together to protect and care for them. Regrettably, fleas and other insects cannot be fenced out. We want all of our children to be able to enjoy the beautiful, cooler weather.”

