Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old North Carolina girl

LENOIR, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Lenoir police are searching for 2-year-old Rylee Scott Watson. Rylee is about 1.5 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair.

The abductor has been identified as 31-year-old Zachary Scott Watson. Watson is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo with a sun and “Ayden” on his right arm.

The two were last seen at Jason Place in Lenoir traveling eastbound toward Mooresville or Wilkesboro. The vehicle is a Black 2014 Toyota Tundra with NC license tag number EKT-5702. The Tundra has a broken out rear window.

Rylee was last seen wearing a pink striped dress and pink light-up Sketcher shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lenoir police at (828) 757-2100 or 911.