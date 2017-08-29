Winston-Salem woman who lost everything in Katrina reacts to Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – It's been 12 years, but Deborah Randolph still misses her home and her city.

“I think about New Orleans every day,” Randolph said.

She now lives in Winston-Salem after evacuating to Raleigh in 2005.

“We left,” she said. “We took the family, we took the dog.”

That’s when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, flooding Randolph’s home in the Lake Front area about one mile away from a levy that broke.

“Our house had 10 feet of water,” Randolph said. “It was a one-story house.”

“It was absolutely devastating,” she said. “There were moments when I was very lost and didn't know what was happening next."

It’s a pain she felt all over again, looking at pictures of flooding from Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“When you go through something like that, you have a lot of triggers,” Randolph said.

"I have pain for the people that are going through it now."

Although Randolph lost everything and had to start over, she says family and community support pulled her through and hopes that same support will help the people of Texas.