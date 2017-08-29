× Two people in custody after armed robbery at Asheboro business center

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two people are in custody after an armed robbery Tuesday morning at an Asheboro business center.

At about 10:15 a.m. an armed robbery was reported at Clover’s Business Center located at 1406-H North Fayetteville Street.

A masked person entered the business with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Through witness accounts, a good description of the suspect vehicle along with its direction of travel was broadcasted to all Randolph County Law Enforcement Agencies.

Randleman Police spotted a vehicle matching the description at 10:22 am on US 220 By-Pass North and conducted a traffic stop near Randleman Lake.

Once the vehicle stopped, a man ran from the vehicle into a wooded area. The female driver remained in the car and was detained. It was determined these were the two people and vehicle involved in the earlier robbery.

Randolph County Sheriff’s officers and K-9 searched for the man with the help of Randleman, Archdale and Asheboro police departments. The man was located and taken into custody.

Amber Shaquille Duncanm unknown address, and Brandon William Long of Burlington are in custody.

Charges are pending on both, however, they have not been filed at this time. This is an active investigation.

No one was injured.