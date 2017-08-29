Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of two Greensboro men accused of killing, robbing man earlier this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Greensboro men are in jail without bond in connection with the fatal shooting of 55-year old Darryl Anthony Campbell on Aug 4.

Detectives arrested Cedric Jermaine Bush Jr., 24, of 1102 John Dimrey Dr. and Devon Dominique Hatchett, 26, of 903 Logan St. within hours of each other Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to Campbell’s home at 910 Omaha Street a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Aug. 4, and found him unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. Attempts to revive the Campbell were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

A Crime Stoppers tip assisted with the investigation. Detectives thank the anonymous tipster.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police are not searching for any other suspects.